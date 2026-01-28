Advertisement

German green cement startup Co-reactive has closed a EUR6.5m (US$7.79m) seed financing round to scale its CO 2 mineralisation technology for the construction sector. The Düsseldorf-based company said the round was led by HTGF, with participation from NRW.Bank, HBG Ventures, AFI Ventures, Evercurious VC and climate-tech business angels, alongside public grant support including Germany’s Federal Funding for Industry and Climate (BIK).

Founded in 2024 as a spin-off from RWTH Aachen University, Co-reactive has developed a continuous process that converts CO 2 , together with magnesium- or calcium-bearing silicate minerals such as olivine and metallurgical slags, into CO 2 -negative supplementary cementitious materials (CO-SCMs). The company says these materials can reduce clinker content without compromising performance and can be integrated into existing cement production as a drop-in solution.

Co-reactive plans to use the new funding to scale from laboratory and pilot operations to a continuous demonstration plant with capacity of around 1000tpa in 2026. In parallel, it is working with industrial partners on first-of-a-kind projects at the tens-of-thousands-of-tonnes scale, with the aim of mineralising biogenic or process CO 2 streams directly at cement and steel plants from 2027.