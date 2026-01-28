German green cement startup Co-reactive has closed a EUR6.5m (US$7.79m) seed financing round to scale its CO2 mineralisation technology for the construction sector. The Düsseldorf-based company said the round was led by HTGF, with participation from NRW.Bank, HBG Ventures, AFI Ventures, Evercurious VC and climate-tech business angels, alongside public grant support including Germany’s Federal Funding for Industry and Climate (BIK).
Founded in 2024 as a spin-off from RWTH Aachen University, Co-reactive has developed a continuous process that converts CO2, together with magnesium- or calcium-bearing silicate minerals such as olivine and metallurgical slags, into CO2-negative supplementary cementitious materials (CO-SCMs). The company says these materials can reduce clinker content without compromising performance and can be integrated into existing cement production as a drop-in solution.
Co-reactive plans to use the new funding to scale from laboratory and pilot operations to a continuous demonstration plant with capacity of around 1000tpa in 2026. In parallel, it is working with industrial partners on first-of-a-kind projects at the tens-of-thousands-of-tonnes scale, with the aim of mineralising biogenic or process CO2 streams directly at cement and steel plants from 2027.
Co-founder and CEO Dr-Ing Andreas Bremen said the funding would support proof of performance at industrial scale and prepare the technology for wider deployment. The company is also collaborating across the value chain with CO2 suppliers, cement and concrete producers and certification bodies as it targets larger-scale plants in the coming years.