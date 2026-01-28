Advertisement

Mexico-based cement producer Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua (GCC) has reported higher consolidated sales in 2025, supported by strong volume growth in the US, according to its fourth-quarter and full-year results.

For the full year 2025, GCC’s consolidated net sales rose by 3.1 per cent YoY to US$1.41bn, while EBITDA declined slightly by 1.7 per cent to US$491.8m, reflecting a margin of 34.9 per cent. Earnings per share fell by 8.2 per cent to US$0.914, although free cash flow increased to US$349.1m, with a conversion rate of 71 per cent. The company ended the year with US$969.5m in cash and equivalents.

In the US, sales grew by 7.2 per cent during the year, driven by a 31.5 per cent increase in concrete volumes and a 2.6 per cent rise in cement volumes, alongside higher concrete pricing. In Mexico, cement and concrete prices increased by 1.9 per cent and 2.3 per cent, respectively.

4Q25 performance was stronger, with consolidated net sales up 7.3 per cent year-on-year to US$359.8m and EBITDA rising by 17.3 per cent to US$142.5m, lifting the quarterly EBITDA margin to 39.6 per cent.

Commenting on the results, chief executive Enrique Escalante said: “GCC delivered strong results in 2025, achieving record full-year sales and a record EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter, driven by a solid performance in the United States and our teams’ disciplined approach on cost management and operational reliability.”

Looking ahead, GCC said it will focus on the ramp-up of its Odessa expansion and further optimisation of its distribution network as it enters 2026.