Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL) has advised customers that cement prices are likely to increase following higher manufacturing costs and a proposed rise in natural gas prices.

In a letter dated 26 January 2026, TCL said it has experienced cost increases related to raw materials, packaging and inflation. The company added that the National Gas Company has proposed a substantial increase in natural gas prices for the manufacturing sector, with a final decision expected by 31 January 2026.

Natural gas is a critical input in cement production, TCL said, noting that it does not support the proposed increase. However, the company warned that the expected rise would represent an unavoidable cost impact and would require a revision to cement prices. Any price adjustment would be implemented shortly after confirmation of the gas price increase.

TCL’s 1Mta capacity Claxton Bay facility is Trinidad’s only cement plant. The company is a subsidiary of Cemex.