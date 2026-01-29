Advertisement

Shuntai Investments Pvt Ltd is targeting mid-June to begin supplying cement as its US$120m cement plant in Chegutu moves closer to completion. Construction of the facility has reached 55 per cent, with more than half of the required equipment already delivered and installation now at an advanced stage.

The company has invested over US$80m to date, with total investment expected to reach US$120m by project completion. Shuntai says the development reflects strong confidence in Zimbabwe’s economic direction and the long-term potential of the Chegutu area.

Speaking during a media tour of the site, Shuntai Investments manager Zhao Zhiqiang said the plant will have a planned production capacity of 1500t of cement per day, with output reaching up to 1800t under optimal operating conditions.

Once operational, the plant is expected to create more than 500 jobs, while around 300 local workers are currently employed during construction. Following commissioning and a short testing period of about two weeks, cement supply is expected to commence by mid-June.

Shuntai will prioritise the domestic market to reduce reliance on imported cement and stabilise local supply and prices, with exports considered only if surplus capacity becomes available. The fully integrated plant will use modern, environmentally friendly technology, supporting infrastructure development in line with Vision 2030.