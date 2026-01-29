Advertisement

The Unpha Cement Factory in North Hwanghae Province, North Korea, has been formally inaugurated according to a report from the North Korea press agency KCNA.

It adds that the successful renovation “provides a material and technical foundation for activating the cement production”. The adjacent Unpha Corrugated Paper Factory has also been inaugurated.

Speakers at the ceremonies “called upon all the employees to hold fast to science and technology as the lifeline of development of their units and direct efforts to raising the level of technical knowledge and skills and managing equipment so as to put production on a normal basis and take the lead in establishing a cultured practice in production and life”.