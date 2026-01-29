Advertisement

ACC Ltd, part of the Adani Group, reported a sharp 63 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit for 3QFY25-26, reflecting higher costs and the absence of one-off income booked a year earlier.

The cement producer posted a consolidated net profit of INR4.04bn (US$43.9m) for the quarter, compared with a significantly higher base in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations rose on the back of stronger volumes to INR63.91bn.

Total expenses increased to INR61.14bn from INR51.44bn a year earlier, driven by higher operating and statutory costs. ACC noted that the year-ago quarter benefited from a government grant of INR6.37bn and income tax interest of INR5.3bn. In the latest quarter, results were impacted by the New Labour Code (INR500m) and a Chhattisgarh Infrastructure Development and Environment cess of INR820m. Adjusted for these factors, consolidated profit stood at INR3.8bn, compared with INR850m, in the corresponding quarter last year.

“We have sustained our growth momentum with another strong quarter, delivering our highest-ever quarterly volumes,” said Vinod Bahety, chief executive officer of ACC. “The proposed integration into the One Cement Platform is expected to accelerate both efficiency and growth, enabling deeper synergies across procurement, manufacturing and distribution once statutory approvals are completed.”

Consolidated EBITDA declined to INR6.0bn from INR11.16bn a year earlier, while margins narrowed to 10.8 per cent from 18.7 per cent, reflecting the absence of non-recurring income in the prior period.

ACC sold 11.3Mt of cement during the quarter, up from 9.8Mt a year earlier. EBITDA per tonne fell to INR619 from INR1136 in the previous year.