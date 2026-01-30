Advertisement

Düsseldorf-based ClimateTech startup, Co-reactive has secured EUR6.5m in Seed funding to scale its CO 2 mineralisation technology aimed at decarbonising the cement and construction industries. The funding round was led by HTGF, with participation from NRW.Bank, HBG Ventures, AFI Ventures, Evercurious VC and several climate tech-focused business angels. The company has also received public support through grants, including Germany’s Federal Funding for Industry and Climate (BIK).

Founded in 2024 as a spin-off from RWTH Aachen University, Co-reactive converts captured CO 2 and magnesium- or calcium-rich silicate minerals into CO 2 -negative supplementary cementitious materials (CO-SCMs). These materials enable a significant reduction in clinker content without compromising performance and can be integrated into existing cement production processes as a drop-in solution.

Co-reactive plans to use the new capital to scale from pilot operations to a continuous demonstration plant with a capacity of around 1000tpa by 1Q26. In parallel, the company is working with industrial partners to prepare first-of-a-kind plants at much larger scales.

From 2027, Co-reactive aims to deploy on-site mineralisation facilities at cement and steel plants, targeting industrial-scale impact while supporting the industry’s transition toward lower-carbon construction materials.