UltraTech Cement Limited has inducted India’s first PM E-DRIVE-certified electric heavy-duty truck into its logistics operations, marking a significant milestone in the decarbonisation of freight transport in the cement sector. The vehicle was delivered by Montra Electric, the electric medium and heavy commercial vehicle (e-M&HCV) arm of the Murugappa Group.

The induction reinforces UltraTech’s leadership in sustainable logistics. The company has been at the forefront of adopting cleaner transport solutions, launching its Green Logistics initiative with CNG trucks in 2021, followed by LNG trucks in 2022 and electric trucks in 2024. Working closely with logistics partners, UltraTech continues to accelerate the transition from diesel-powered fleets to lower-emission alternatives.

UltraTech currently operates a diversified green fleet comprising more than 540 CNG trucks, 60 LNG trucks and over 15 electric trucks across 17 manufacturing units nationwide. The addition of PM E-DRIVE-certified electric heavy-duty trucks further strengthens this portfolio.

The move underscores UltraTech’s commitment to building a cleaner, more efficient and future-ready logistics ecosystem, supporting the company’s broader sustainability goals while contributing to reduced emissions across its supply chain.