JK Cement has commissioned its new state-of-the-art grey cement plant in Buxar, Bihar, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion journey. With the addition of the 3Mta facility, JK Cement’s total cement production capacity has increased to 31.26Mta, firmly placing the company among India’s top five grey cement manufacturers.

The Buxar plant is spread across 100 acres and is strategically located on the Patna–Buxar highway, enabling faster and more efficient distribution across Bihar and neighbouring regions. While JK Cement entered the Bihar market in 2025 through supplies from its Prayagraj plant, the new facility allows the company to serve the state locally, with deliveries possible within 24 hours.

Managing Director Dr Raghavpat Singhania said the commissioning represents a key step in expanding JK Cement’s national footprint while contributing to Bihar’s development vision. Joint MD and CEO Madhavkrishna Singhania added that local manufacturing will significantly enhance service levels and strengthen the company’s presence in a high-growth market with strong infrastructure momentum.

The company has invested around Rs 500 crore in the project. Construction began in March 2025, with commercial production starting on 29 January 2026. In addition to supporting infrastructure, housing and commercial development, the plant is expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment, boosting the local economy and attracting ancillary industries to the region.