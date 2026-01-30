Eagle Materials Inc has reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, ended 31 December 2025, delivering solid performance despite a mixed construction market. The Dallas-based producer of heavy construction products and light building materials benefited from strong demand in infrastructure and non-residential construction segments.

Cement and Aggregates drove growth during the quarter, with Cement sales volumes rising by nine per cent and organic Aggregates volumes increasing by 34 per cent. Revenue from the Heavy Materials segment, which includes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, grew by 11 per cent to US$390.2m, while operating earnings increased by nine per cent to US$92.7m.

In contrast, the Light Materials segment faced headwinds from softer residential construction activity. Revenue from gypsum wallboard and recycled paperboard declined by 16 per cent to US$203.5m, reflecting lower sales volumes and pricing pressure.

During the quarter, Eagle Materials strengthened its balance sheet by issuing US$750m in 10-year senior notes at a five per cent interest rate. The proceeds were partly used to repay its bank credit facility, extending debt maturities and boosting liquidity. The company also returned nearly US$150m to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Eagle Materials continued to invest in plant modernisation, including upgrades at its Laramie, Wyoming cement plant and Duke, Oklahoma gypsum wallboard facility. Management remains confident in the company’s long-term outlook, supported by strong infrastructure demand, disciplined operations and strategic capital investments.