Romain Mille has been appointed by CRH as Managing Director for France, Benelux and Spain, effective 1 January 2026. Mr Mille will assume the chairmanship of Eqiom, Stradal and IB Cinor.

Following three years in strategy consulting at Kéa, Mr Mille joined the Holcim Group, supporting the development and operational performance of the company's concrete business in France and later in Slovakia. In 2015 Romain Mille returned to Eqiom as regional director for concrete. Two years later, he became president of CRH's operations in the Benelux region and Spain. He holds a dual engineering degree from École Centrale Méditerranée and is a graduate of HEC Paris.