Expansion of the Kyongam Cement Factory in North Hwanghae province, North Korea, has been completed.

With the establishment of a large-capacity cement production line equipped with modern and efficient facilities, the province has gained prospects for producing greater quantities of high-quality cement by relying on locally available raw materials and resources. This is expected to further energise construction projects across the province.

An inauguration ceremony was held at the factory on 29 January. Present were Pak Chang Ho, chief secretary of the North Hwanghae Provincial Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, provincial officials, working people from Pongsan County, and employees of the factory.

Following the ceremony, participants toured various sections of the factory, reported Korean Central News Agency.