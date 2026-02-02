Advertisement

Plans have been submitted for a large-scale solar energy farm covering more than 100 acres in north Cavan.

Mannok Cement Ltd has put forward proposals for the development on lands to the west of its headquarters in Ballyconnell, encompassing around 50 small rectangular fields. The project would involve the installation of ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) panels supported by steel structures, along with underground cabling, a temporary construction compound and three transformer stations.

The plans also include the construction of gravel access tracks, the widening of existing field entrances and the installation of CCTV poles, cameras, entrance gates and perimeter fencing.

Cavan County Council planning officials are currently considering an application for a 40-year operating licence. As part of the submission, Mannok has outlined a series of ambitious environmental objectives.

Consultants acting on behalf of the company estimate the development could reduce Mannok’s carbon emissions by more than 3700t in the first year of operation alone.

A planning statement said the proposal would deliver “significant and wide-ranging” benefits through the generation of clean, renewable energy, helping to address climate change and contribute to a more secure energy supply in Ireland.

The cement plant was previously owned by Derrylin-based businessman Sean Quinn.