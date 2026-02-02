Advertisement

While Tunisian cement producer Les Ciments de Bizerte reported a continued stoppage in clinker production in 2025, the company posted a 31% increase in sales to US$14.2m, reported African Manager.

Clinker production was halted due to a lack of petcoke as well as financial resources to secure imported materials. To maintain a foothold in the market and generate cash flow, the company switched to grinding imported clinker. Total cement production declined eight per cent YoY to 119,000t. However, output in the 4Q25 increased 28 per cent YoY to 36,800t. In addition, lime production was up 69% YoY during the final quarter to 833t.

However, the company's total debt remained high at US$43m at the end of 2025.