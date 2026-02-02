Advertisement

Dozens of citizens and environmental activists gathered in North Macedonia’s capital, Skopje, to demand stronger action against air pollution, placing particular focus on the operations of the Usje Cement Factory.

The protest was organized at the initiative of the civic movement “Stop Usje” and began in front of the Government Building, where demonstrators called on authorities to prioritise public health and environmental protection over industrial interests.

Protesters urged the cement plant to fully comply with environmental standards and called for stricter oversight of its emissions. After gathering outside government offices, demonstrators marched toward the parliament building and the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning to amplify their demands.

Activist Aleksandar Todeski said state institutions must act in the interest of citizens rather than polluters, warning that protests would continue until concrete measures are taken.

Skopje is frequently listed among the most polluted cities in Europe and globally, with the Usje Cement plant (Titan Group) often cited as a major contributor to harmful air emissions.

In December 2025, the Skopje Metropolitan City Council approved a decision authorizing Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski to approach the government on relocating the factory away from residential areas, a move protesters say must now be urgently pursued.