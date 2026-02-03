Advertisement

Birla Corp reported a 4.2 per cent decline in consolidated revenue from operations to INR21.587bn (US$235.8m) in the third quarter of FY25-26 (ended 31 December 2025) from INR22.567bn in the 3QFY24-25.

EBITDA was up 18 per cent YoY to INR2.925bn in the 3Q FY25-26 from INR2.477bn in the equivalent period of the previous financial year. The corresponding margin expanded from 11 per cent to 13.5 per cent over the same period.

The company's net profit of INR527.6m increased 69.2 per cent YoY from INR311.9m in the 3QFY24-25.Its net profit margin improved to 2.46 per cent from 1.40 per cent in the 3QFY24-25.

In terms of its cement operations, Birla Corp highlighted a strong demand recovery by the third quarter, led by the business-to-business (B2B) segment. It said with prices remaining soft in the B2B or non-trade segment, it steadfastly followed its trusted strategy of focussing on sales of blended and premium cement in the B2C market.