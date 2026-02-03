Holcim has put on hold its project to install carbon capture technology at its Obourg plant in Belgium.
The final investment decision on the project was initially expected in this month, but Vincent Michel, Holcim Belgium's Go4Zero programme director stated that the risks for the company are currently too high and the project would be "pure suicide".
As a result, the target for Obourg to become a net-zero plant has been pushed back from 2029 to late 2030-early 2031. Currently it emits around 1Mta of CO2, producing around a quarter of all cement used in Belgium.
The delay has been attributed to uncertainties around the country's CO2 transport and storage infrastructure. The decision is dependent on the plans by BASF in the port of Antwerp. The chemicals company, along with Air Liquide, play a key role in the capture and storage of CO2. However, it is uncertain how, and indeed if, BASF will advance the required terminal in the port and related pipeline infrastructure to transport the CO2. If BASF pulls out of the project, it is unlikely that Holcim will proceed with the carbon capture project at Obourg, according to De Standaard newspaper.