Holcim has put on hold its project to install carbon capture technology at its Obourg plant in Belgium.

The final investment decision on the project was initially expected in this month, but Vincent Michel, Holcim Belgium's Go4Zero programme director stated that the risks for the company are currently too high and the project would be "pure suicide".

As a result, the target for Obourg to become a net-zero plant has been pushed back from 2029 to late 2030-early 2031. Currently it emits around 1Mta of CO 2 , producing around a quarter of all cement used in Belgium.