Carbon Upcycling Technologies, a next-generation provider of supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs), has appointed Markus Kritzler as chief executive officer to lead the company’s expansion across north America and Europe.

Following a pivotal year in 2025, Carbon Upcycling has transitioned from technology validation to full-scale execution, supported by an US$18m funding round led by Builders Vision. This investment is advancing the construction of its first commercial facility at the Ash Grove Mississauga Cement Plant and the development of additional projects. The company is targeting 5Mta clean cementitious capacity within five years.

Mr Kritzler brings more than 20 years of executive leadership in building materials and finance, including senior roles at Holcim and 414 Capital. He succeeds co-founder Apoorv Sinha, who becomes president, focussing on strategy, technology development and investor relations, as Carbon Upcycling accelerates global deployment of its low-carbon cement solutions.