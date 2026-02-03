Advertisement

The Cemtech MEA 2026 conference and exhibition opened in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 2 February, marking the first Cemtech event to take place in the kingdom. The two-day programme has attracted close to 300 delegates from around the world at what is an epochal moment in the country's evolution.

In the welcome address, H E Khaled Al-Mudaifer, Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, set the opening session in the context of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 development agenda and the role of cement in enabling large-scale housing, infrastructure and giga-project delivery. His Excellency also underlined the parallel requirement to decarbonise production and improve efficiency, noting that cement consumption in Saudi Arabia is currently around three times the global average. Later, the Vice Minister formally inaugurated the conference exhibition.

Thomas Armstrong, managing director of Cemtech Conferences, said: “For the first time, we are hosting the conference here in Riyadh.” He said staging Cemtech MEA in Saudi Arabia places the event at the centre of current priorities for producers in the region, particularly competitiveness in an overcapacity environment and the transition to lower-carbon building materials.

Philippe Richart, CEO of the World Cement Association (WCA), presenting the global market and decarbonisation outlook, highlighting continued structural overcapacity in many regions alongside sustained cost and margin pressure. Mr Richart said the sector already has practical levers available to deliver significant emissions reductions — including clinker factor reduction, alternative fuels, energy efficiency and digital optimisation — while deeper decarbonisation will require stronger coordination between industry, regulators and finance.

Dr Badr O Johar, CEO of Arabian Cement Co and president of Saudi Arabia's National Committee for Cement Companies (NCCC), focussed on the Saudi market’s opportunities and constraints. Dr Johar highlighted the outlook for demand driven by national development programmes, while also pointing to ongoing challenges linked to overcapacity, pricing pressure and energy costs, and the importance of stable planning and operational efficiency.

The morning session closed with a panel discussion of the regional market situation and challenges, moderated by Ahmad Heshmat, A3&Co (Egypt). Panellists Mosleh Alemrani (Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources), Amr Reda (CEO, Titan Egypt) and Shoeil Al-Aayed (CEO, Riyadh Cement Co) discussed regional supply-demand balance, market pressures and the implications for investment and performance across the Middle East and Africa.

The event continues on Tuesday, with a plant tour to Yamama Cement Co scheduled for Wednesday.