Bulgaria-based cement producer Zlatna Panera, part of TITAN Group, has appointed Behar Disha as its general director. He will replace Adamantios Francis, who will remain as regional advisor, supporting business development in southeastern Europe.

Mr Disha joined the group in 2009 as production manager at its Albanian unit before taking up a post as general manager of Titan Kosovo in 2018.

“I am honoured to take over the leadership of Titan Zlatna Panega at a time when the industry is transforming at a rapid pace," Mr Disha said. "We will work consistently to improve teamwork, business results, accelerate our sustainability initiatives, and partner even closer with our customers, partners, and local communities. I am confident that together we will achieve significant results.”