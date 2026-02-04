Euroports has launched a long-term partnership with Medcem Cement Group, Turkey’s largest cement producer and exporter, at its TA168 Fertilisers and Minerals Terminal in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges. The cooperation supports Euroports’ diversification into industrial minerals and strengthens Antwerp’s role as a major European logistics hub for essential commodities.

Medcem operates one of the world’s largest cement plants and exports around 90 per cent of its production to more than 20 countries, making it Turkey’s leading cement exporter.

The partnership began with the successful discharge of the first Medcem vessel in December 2025, delivering 20,000t of CEM I 52.5 N cement. The shipment confirmed the terminal’s ability to manage large-scale cement handling and laid the groundwork for expanded volumes.

Euroports is providing an end-to-end supply chain solution, including vessel unloading through a pneumatic-discharging system, storage in a closed-circuit warehouse, loading via dedicated silos, and distribution support across the Benelux market. A jointly adjusted pneumatic system ensures strict dust control, addressing environmental requirements in Antwerp-Bruges.

TA168 offers multimodal connectivity by road and inland waterways, supported by 2,540m of quay, 400,000t storage capacity, and ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications. Medcem said the deal underlines its long-term commitment to the Benelux region and future expansion in Antwerp.