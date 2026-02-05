Advertisement

Cement industries in Jammu and Kashmir have been directed by the JK Pollution Control Committee (PCC) to install Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Systems (CAAQMS) for regular tracking of air pollution, the government said on Wednesday. Replying to MLA Hasnain Masoodi, the Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment said two monitoring units have already been installed in Khrew and Khonmoh.

The minister added that the PCC assigned a study on the current air quality status in the two areas to the University of Kashmir in September 2025, and the findings are awaited.

The government has granted nine mining leases in the Khrew-Wuyan area, with four currently operational. The remaining five are non-operational due to pending clearances.

To curb pollution, a moratorium on new air-polluting industries remains in force until AQI drops below 100 or CEPI falls below 60. Fugitive dust, heavy traffic and poor roads were cited as key causes.