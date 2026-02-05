Advertisement

JK Lakshmi Cement is set to expand its cement grinding capacity by 4.6Mta and clinker production capacity by 2.3Mta, according to Axis Securities analysts. The additions are expected to be commissioned in phases during FY27-28 and could help the company strengthen its market share while supporting steady volume and revenue growth.

Analysts said the company is also focusing on strategic initiatives to improve operating performance, including increasing the production and sale of blended cement.

However, JK Lakshmi Cement posted a lackluster performance in 3Q, leading Axis Securities to cut its target price on the stock to INR890 (US$3.18) from INR1,030, while maintaining its buy rating.