Lafarge Africa Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding cement production in Nigeria through new capacity projects at its Sagamu plant in Ogun State and Ashaka plant in Gombe State.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos, the company secretary, Adewunmi Alode, said the planned upgrades will increase annual capacity to 3.5Mt at Sagamu and 2Mt at Ashaka.

He noted that both sites will operate dry-process plants equipped with modern kilns, mills and roller presses, aimed at improving energy efficiency and overall operational performance. The expansions are expected to enhance product availability and strengthen Lafarge Africa’s ability to serve customers more efficiently across key markets nationwide.

Alode said the projects also reflect Huaxin Building Materials Group’s commitment to Nigeria’s infrastructure sector, following its 83.81 per cent acquisition of Lafarge Africa in 2024.

Lafarge Africa CEO Lolu Alade-Akinyemi said the expansion signals confidence in Nigeria’s long-term growth, adding that the investments will modernise supply chains, support sustainability goals, create jobs and deepen engagement with host communities.