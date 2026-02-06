Advertisement

UltraTech Cement has announced the commissioning of an additional 2.7Mta cement grinding capacity at its Aligarh unit in Uttar Pradesh. Following the expansion, the total grinding capacity at Aligarh has increased to 4Mta, taking the company’s overall capacity in Uttar Pradesh to 13.1Mta.

The company said the capacity addition is part of its ongoing expansion programme aimed at strengthening its footprint in high-growth markets. UltraTech added that the enhanced capacity will improve its ability to serve key markets more efficiently, while supporting better market reach and logistics optimisation.

With the latest commissioning, UltraTech’s total domestic grey cement manufacturing capacity now stands at 191.36Mta. Including its overseas capacity of 5.4Mta, the company’s total global cement capacity has risen to 196.76Mta.