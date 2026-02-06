Advertisement

Aalborg Portland has submitted a bid to Denmark’s CCS pool as it moves forward with plans to build one of Europe’s largest industrial CO 2 capture plants and the EU’s first fully integrated onshore CCS value chain.

The project, scheduled for commissioning in 2030 if funding is secured, aims to capture up to 1.4Mt of CO 2 each year from Aalborg Portland’s cement production. If delivered as planned, it would make the company one of the world’s first CO 2 -neutral cement producers based on its own direct (scope 1) emissions, supporting both Danish and EU climate targets.

The CO 2 capture initiative, named ACCSION (Aalborg Portland Carbon Capture & Storage using Infrastructure Onshore in North Jutland), is being developed in collaboration with Air Liquide. Aalborg Portland CEO Søren Holm Christensen said the bid marks a milestone in the company’s climate plan and could result in one of the world’s largest CO 2 capture projects.

The project is expected to cut emissions by 1.4Mta, with a further 100,000t reduced through derived effects such as the use of excess heat. Combined with other initiatives, Aalborg Portland says it could deliver around 46 per cent of Denmark’s industry reduction target by 2030.

The company is now awaiting the CCS pool decision.