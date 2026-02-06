Advertisement

JSW Cement reported a net consolidated profit of INR1.306bn (US$15.7m) for the December 2025 quarter, supported by a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales volumes to 3.56Mt.

Total income for 3QFY25-26 reached INR17.07bn, reflecting stronger dispatches during the period.

Alongside its quarterly results, the company approved plans to establish a 1.65Mta cement grinding unit in Fujairah, UAE, with an estimated investment of US$39m. JSW Cement said the project forms part of its broader strategy to expand capacity and strengthen its international footprint.