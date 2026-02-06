Advertisement

Holcim Philippines has entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement with Singapore-based Peak Energy to develop a 25MWp behind-the-meter solar project supplying renewable electricity to its cement operations.

Under the agreement, Peak Energy will install 13MWp of solar capacity at Holcim’s Bacnotan plant in La Union and 12MWp at its Norzagaray facility in Bulacan. The on-site systems are expected to generate around 40GWh of electricity per year, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 28,500t annually.

Holcim said the project will help insulate its operations from electricity price volatility by bypassing certain grid-related charges, while supporting the group’s net-zero ambitions. Peak Energy noted that the agreement expands its industrial footprint in the Asia-Pacific region, where it has more than 300MW of operating assets and a development pipeline exceeding 1GW.