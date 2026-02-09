Advertisement

Fuller Technologies and Imubit have formed a new partnership to integrate Fuller’s ECS/ProcessExpert® (PXP) advanced process control system with Imubit’s AI-based soft sensor technology. The collaboration aims to tackle a long-standing challenge in cement production: real-time “blind spots” caused by delayed laboratory results and the harsh operating environments that limit where physical sensors can be installed.

Fuller Technologies said the combined solution will strengthen plant optimisation by adding AI-driven predictive insights directly into the PXP platform. Anders Noe Dam, head of global product management, automation technologies at Fuller, said the partnership combines Fuller’s cement process expertise with Imubit’s AI capabilities to deliver greater operational value, while also creating a base for future AI applications across cement production.

Imubit said its soft sensors will help address gaps created by intermittent data and sensor failures. Javier Pigazo Merino, senior director of technology alliances for cement and mining at Imubit, said the partnership provides a powerful platform to solve real operational issues in one of the world’s most demanding industrial settings.

The initial deployment will focus on three key parameters: free lime content, Blaine fineness and kiln inlet oxygen levels. Real-time predictions of these metrics are expected to improve quality consistency, energy efficiency and sustainability performance.

Fuller will lead customer engagement, including sales, deployment, service and support. The solution will be available for new PXP installations and as a seamless upgrade for plants running the latest PXP software.