LafargeHolcim Bangladesh has introduced “Powercrete,” a specialised high-performance concrete product designed for the ready-mix concrete (RMX) segment. The product was unveiled at a technical seminar titled “Durable High-Performance Concrete for Sustainable Infrastructure in Bangladesh,” held yesterday, according to local media reports.

Around 150 industry leaders, academics, consultants and engineering specialists attended the event to explore advances in construction technology and the role of high-performance concrete in strengthening sustainable, resilient infrastructure.

In opening remarks, Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, LafargeHolcim’s commercial and logistics director, highlighted the company’s focus on innovation and consistent product quality. The keynote address was delivered by Prof Dr Munaz Ahmed Noor of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), who underscored the importance of high-performance concrete in improving durability and protecting structural integrity.

Fakhruddin Md Khan, head of innovation and technical services, outlined the technical benefits of Powercrete and the specialised support offered for complex construction projects. Syed Golam Kawsar Zelani, head of B2B at LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, said the new product reflects the company’s ambition to set stronger technical benchmarks for a modern, resilient Bangladesh.

The seminar concluded with a panel discussion and Q&A featuring Prof Dr Noor, architect Falguni Mallick, and Abdullah Al Hossain Chowdhury (Rizvi), managing director of InterSpace.

Separately, LafargeHolcim reported a thirty-six per cent YoY rise in profit to BDT1.20bn (US$9.8m) in the third quarter through September last year, driven by higher sales of premium products and aggregates.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan