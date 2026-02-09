Advertisement

Caribbean Cement Co Ltd (CCC) delivered its strongest financial performance on record in 2025, supported by higher cement volumes following the completion of a major capacity expansion, according to its ultimate parent Cemex.

Cemex said Jamaica posted record operating EBITDA during the year, with cement volumes rising by seven per cent, driven mainly by tourism-related construction and residential self-build activity. The performance reflects the benefits of CCC’s US$42m kiln debottlenecking project, completed in 3Q25, which has enabled the substitution of lower-margin cement imports with higher-value local production.

“Jamaica posted record operating EBITDA in 2025 with cement volumes growing by seven per cent,” Cemex said, adding that the expanded kiln capacity is supporting improved margins.

CCC’s results stood out within Cemex’s South, Central America and Caribbean segment, where the Caribbean sub-region accounted for 39 per cent of segment EBITDA in 2025. CCC reached peak production levels in July and resumed cement exports later in the year, including shipments to Curaçao.

Cemex noted that regional performance was partially offset by hurricane-related disruption and higher maintenance activity elsewhere, but said cement volumes across the wider region increased by two per cent in 2025. CCC is expected to publish its audited standalone financial results by 1 March.