TITAN Group announced its renewed inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series, reaffirming its strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance for a second consecutive year. Developed by FTSE Russell, a global index and data provider, the FTSE4Good Index Series measures the performance of companies demonstrating robust ESG practices and is widely used by investors to build and assess responsible investment products.

FTSE Russell’s assessment covers key areas including corporate governance, health and safety, anti-corruption, and climate change. TITAN’s continued inclusion reflects further improvement in its ESG performance, with its FTSE Russell score rising to 4.2 from 3.9 last year, and its percentile ranking increasing to 94 from 87.

Leonidas Canellopoulos, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer, said the recognition strengthens TITAN’s growing sustainability track record, alongside its CDP A score, inclusion in TIME’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies list, and Financial Times Climate Leader distinction. The renewed listing highlights market confidence in TITAN’s decarbonisation initiatives under the TITAN Forward 2029 strategy and its long-term commitment to responsible growth.