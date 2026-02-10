Advertisement

Cemex Ventures has announced a new investment in Waste to Energy Advanced Solutions (WtEnergy), a startup developing technologies to convert non-recyclable solid waste and biomass into clean energy.

The venture capital arm of Cemex said the investment will support the scaling of WtEnergy’s technology, which produces low-carbon synthesis gas (syngas), clean hydrogen and other bioproducts. The solutions are intended to accelerate the integration of alternative, lower-carbon energy sources across Cemex’s global clinker and cement manufacturing operations, a core pillar of its decarbonisation strategy.

“WtEnergy represents exactly the type of solutions we seek to promote within our circular economy and clean energy strategy,” said Alfredo Carrato, investment manager at Cemex Ventures. “With this new investment, we are reinforcing our commitment to supporting startups that are redefining the industry’s energy future and generating tangible value across the cement value chain.”

Cemex Ventures said its decision to increase its involvement with WtEnergy reflects both technical progress and growing institutional support. In collaboration with Cemex, WtEnergy has received backing from the European Union to develop advanced waste-to-fuel conversion technology. The startup is also leading a EUR10m project at Cemex’s Alcanar plant in Spain to convert biowaste into high-purity clean hydrogen.