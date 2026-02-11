Advertisement

Pioneer Cement Ltd announced its half-yearly financial results for the period ended 31 December 2025, at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). The company reported a profit after tax of PKR2.87bn (US$23.4m), an increase from PKR2.77bn in the same period last year. However, for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, the profit after tax was PKR1.60bn, down from PKR1.75bn in the previous quarter. The Board has recommended no cash dividend, bonus issue, or rights shares for this period.

Pioneer Cement's financial results demonstrate stable performance, with growth in both revenue and profit, despite challenges in cash flow management. The gross revenue from contracts with customers reached PKR29.12bn, up from PKR25.64bn in 2024. The net revenue, after sales tax and other deductions, was PKR18.68bn, an increase from PKR16.791bn in the previous year.

The cost of sales totalled PKR13.13bn, resulting in a gross profit of PKR5.54bn.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan