Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved a resolution establishing new rules to support the reuse and recycling of construction and demolition waste, as part of efforts to strengthen circular economy practices.

Adopted on 5 February 2026, the resolution approves the procedure for implementing target indicators for the preparation of construction and demolition waste for reuse, recycling and other material recovery, according to the Ministry of Economy.

The new framework sets out uniform requirements for enterprises generating construction and demolition waste, regardless of ownership, that are required to submit waste declarations. Annual indicators for reuse, recycling and other material recovery will be calculated, with systematic monitoring to include data collection and analysis each year.

The government said the regulatory act is intended to improve the effectiveness of waste management reform, reduce the accumulation of waste and stimulate the development of processing and recycling infrastructure. It also aims to reduce the environmental impact of waste while balancing the interests of businesses, the state and local communities.

The move comes amid wider efforts in Ukraine to recover and reuse materials from damaged infrastructure, including initiatives to convert demolished concrete into usable construction materials.

The new rules are expected to create clearer conditions for the recycling of mineral construction waste, including concrete, supporting both environmental objectives and future reconstruction activities.