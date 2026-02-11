Advertisement

Siam Cement Group (SCG) on 9 February announced its 2025 operating results, pointing to disciplined financial management despite global and regional economic pressures.

The Thai industrial conglomerate reported revenue of US$15.1bn, down three per cent YoY, while adjusted EBITDA rose six per cent to US$1.7bn. SCG also reduced debt by US$428m. Although actual sales fell three per cent, the company noted that a roughly seven per cent appreciation of the Thai baht made sales appear higher when reported in US dollars.

SCG said its performance reflected decisive actions taken throughout the year, including streamlining operations, exiting underperforming businesses, and implementing cost-saving measures that generated annual savings of about US$131m.

Looking ahead, SCG unveiled its 2026 strategic direction under the theme “Intensified – Strengthened – Reinforced – Resilient.” Priorities include maintaining financial discipline, strengthening organisational capabilities, and investing in higher-value products with lower environmental impact. Vietnam will remain a key base for production and exports.

CEO Thammasak Sethaudom said 2025 was marked by slower global growth, geopolitical uncertainty, and volatile energy prices, particularly in petrochemicals. In Vietnam, SCG posted sales of US$1.7bn and highlighted the Long Son Petrochemicals complex resuming operations in August 2025.