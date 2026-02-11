Advertisement

Mike Ireland has announced his retirement as president and chief executive officer of the American Cement Association (ACA) after eight years in the role. A search committee has been formed to identify his successor.

“It has been an absolute honour to work with the many wonderful people in this industry, which carries the unparalleled responsibility of not only facilitating everyday life for people around the world, but for making modern-day society possible,” said Ireland.

“I’m humbled by the significant strides ACA has made during my tenure in raising the cement industry’s profile from one that quietly helps provide the literal building blocks of America, to a recognized, leading voice in the construction arena, whose opinions are sought after and greatly valued by Washington’s decision-makers. I deeply appreciate the opportunity I’ve had to represent this illustrious industry.”

During Ireland’s tenure, ACA launched its Shaped by Concrete campaign, introduced the Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality outlining a pathway to net-zero by 2050, and rebranded the 109-year-old organisation from the Portland Cement Association to the American Cement Association.

“ACA appreciates Mike’s leadership, spirit of collaboration, and the unique sense of humor he is famous for to help navigate the industry through its many successes and challenges over the past several years,” said Monica Manolas, ACA Board Chair and Region President, Ash Grove East. “We sincerely thank him for his dedication to the Association’s membership and wish him all the best in his retirement.”