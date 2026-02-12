Advertisement

Power Cement uploaded its financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2025, to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today, reporting a sharp improvement in performance compared with the same period last year. The better results were driven by higher dispatch volumes, improved margins, and lower finance costs.

Net sales rose 19 per cent to PKR16.46bn (US$58.6m) from PKR13.82bn. Improved revenue, along with effective cost management, supported a strong recovery in profitability. Gross profit increased 60 per cent to PKR5.98bn, reflecting operational efficiencies and favourable cost trends.

Net finance costs declined 48 per cent to PKR0.98bn, mainly due to lower interest rates, reduced borrowings, and improved financial management. The company also benefited from sponsors’ support, classified as “Contribution from Associated Undertakings”, which allowed the deferral of mark-up obligations and reduced mark-up expense and related cash outflows during the period.

Profit after taxation and levy surged to PKR1.661bn, compared with PKR32m in the corresponding period last year.

Outlook

The company’s strong performance supports a positive outlook. The cement sector is expected to benefit from higher infrastructure spending, improving private construction activity, and easing financing conditions. While energy costs remain elevated, efficiency measures and lower finance costs are likely to provide relief.

Power Cement’s 7.5MW wind energy project, being implemented under a rental model similar to its solar project, is progressing as planned and is expected to become operational in the last quarter of FY26, further supporting cost optimisation and sustainability goals.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan