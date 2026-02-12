Advertisement

Dangote Cement Plc has reaffirmed its goal of making Africa fully self-sufficient in cement production, as it accelerates investments aimed at reducing the continent’s dependence on imported building materials.

Speaking during a strategic briefing on the company’s expansion drive, Group Managing Director Arvind Pathak said Dangote Cement is scaling operations across African markets to address supply gaps and support rising infrastructure demand. He said the company’s strategy is built on continuous expansion, operational efficiency, and a strong distribution network to strengthen construction supply chains across the continent.

Pathak noted that Dangote Cement, Africa’s largest producer, is targeting a production capacity of 90Mta by 2030. He added that the company has already eliminated Nigeria’s reliance on imported cement, transforming the country into a net exporter supplying several neighbouring markets.

Dangote Cement currently operates across multiple African countries through integrated plants, grinding facilities, and distribution hubs. Ongoing projects include plant upgrades, capacity expansions, and the deployment of energy-efficient technologies designed to reduce operating costs and lower carbon footprint.

Founder and President Aliko Dangote described self-sufficiency as both an economic necessity and a continental responsibility, stating that Africa has the raw materials and talent needed to produce affordable, high-quality cement locally. The company believes stronger local production will stabilise supply, support job creation, and improve long-term construction reliability.