Al Khalij Cement Co (AKCC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qatar’s Public Works Authority Ashghal to recycle sludge generated by the authority’s wastewater treatment plants, according to a stock exchange statement by parent Qatar Investors Group.

Under the agreement, sludge produced at Ashghal’s treatment facilities will be processed and used as an alternative fuel in cement manufacturing at AKCC’s plants. The initiative will run over five years, with between 744,000t and 1.29Mt of sludge expected to be converted into fuel during the period.

Ashghal President Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Meer said the partnership supports the authority’s sustainability and circular economy strategy. He noted that treated wastewater is already reused for irrigation and cooling, while solid by-products such as sludge will now be utilised as fuel catalysts and inputs in cement production.

Ashghal said sludge-derived fuel will reduce natural gas consumption, improve waste management efficiency, and lower greenhouse gas emissions by avoiding landfill disposal and transport. AKCC estimates the programme will cut carbon dioxide emissions by around 40,000t, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030 and national climate goals.