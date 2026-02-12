Advertisement

The Fair Competition Commission (FCC) has begun discussions with cement manufacturers to understand the reasons behind their intention to raise cement prices, following a public notice issued by producers announcing a planned increase.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, Acting FCC Director General Hadija Ngasongwa said the talks are aimed at safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring fair competition is maintained in the market.

Ngasongwa noted that the cement industry plays a critical role in Tanzania’s development, particularly as the government prioritises construction under the National Development Vision 2050 and President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s directive to strengthen industrial growth.

“We have met with the manufacturers to exchange views and gain a deeper understanding of the state of the cement sector in the country. It is true that there has been a notice of a price increase, but as the Fair Competition Commission, we have a duty to enforce the law, protect consumers, and ensure there is no violation of competition principles,” she said.

She added that the meeting forms part of the FCC’s routine engagement with stakeholders, including providing guidance and clarifying competition procedures.

The discussions were attended by 12 of the country’s 13 major cement manufacturers.