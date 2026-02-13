Advertisement

Cementir Holding’s board has reviewed the group’s preliminary unaudited consolidated results for the year ended 31 December 2025, with final audited results due to be approved on 11 March. The company noted that Türkiye is classified as a hyperinflationary economy under IAS 29, and the commentary refers to a non-GAAP income statement excluding hyperinflation impacts and the valuation of non-industrial real estate in Türkiye.

Chairman and CEO Francesco Caltagirone Jr said 2025 was a year of consolidation, with the group optimising its industrial footprint and improving profitability despite the strengthening of the Euro, particularly against the Turkish lira.

Cement and clinker volumes rose 3.1 per cent to 11Mt, supported by growth in Türkiye, Egypt and Asia Pacific. Ready-mix concrete volumes fell 4.8 per cent to 4.3m cubic metres, while aggregates volumes increased 3.4 per cent to 10.4Mt.

Revenue was broadly stable at EUR1.64bn versus EUR1.65bn in 2024, despite a negative FX impact of around EUR97m. EBITDA increased 15.3 per cent to EUR460.2m, including EUR52m in net non-recurring income. Excluding these items, EBITDA edged up 1.1 per cent to EUR408.2m.

Net cash improved to EUR465.1m from EUR290.4m, supported by proceeds from asset disposals and lower capex.