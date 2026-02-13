The Rugby Group Benevolent Fund has formally closed at the end of December 2025, bringing to an end 70 years of charitable support for communities linked to the former Rugby Group, RMC and Cemex UK operations.

Founded in 1955 and registered as a charity in 1973, the fund was managed by trustees who were all former employees. Over its lifetime, it distributed more than GBP17m (US$24m) to charities, community organisations, youth groups and other beneficiaries.

The fund focused its giving on areas around current or former cement plants, including Rugby, Southam, Barrington, Kensworth, Lewes, Chinnor, Rochester and South Ferriby. In Rugby, donations supported hospices such as Myton and Helen Ley House, health services including Friends of St Cross, and organisations such as Children in Touch, the Bradby Club, Hope 4 Rugby and Age Concern.

The fund’s chair for the past 20 years, Graeme Fuller, died on 1 December after overseeing preparations for closure. Trustee Ian Southcott said the fund was proud of its legacy, with all remaining commitments now fulfilled.