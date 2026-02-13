Advertisement

Cimenteries du Cameroun (Cimencam) has named Rachid Yousry as its new managing director, with the appointment taking effect from 1 February 2026, the company said following its board meeting in December 2025.

Yousry succeeds Xavier Legrand, who led Cimencam over the past three years. Prior to his new role, Yousry served as managing director of LafargeHolcim Côte d’Ivoire from June 2021, where he contributed to strengthening the company’s performance and market positioning.

An information technology graduate with an MBA from École des Ponts Business School in Paris, Yousry brings more than 35 years of experience in strategic leadership across Africa and the Middle East. His background includes commercial development, supply chain and logistics management, and organisational transformation within industrial contexts.

Cimencam said Yousry’s appointment is part of a new strategic phase for the company amid increasing competition and rising demands for performance, customer service and operational excellence in Cameroon’s cement sector.