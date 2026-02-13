Advertisement

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA and its subsidiaries reported consolidated results for 4Q25 and full-year 2025, prepared under IFRS and stated in Soles.

The company said cement, concrete and precast sales volumes rose 8.2 per cent in 4Q25, mainly supported by higher bagged cement sales and increased demand from infrastructure-related projects. Revenues increased 6.2 per cent, broadly in line with the rise in volumes.

Pacasmayo reported consolidated EBITDA of S/158.7m (US$47.2m) in 4Q25, up 11.4 per cent, excluding transaction-related expenses. Including these expenses, EBITDA fell to S/81.1m. The EBITDA margin stood at 28.4 per cent excluding the costs, 1.3 percentage points higher than the prior year, while the reported margin dropped to 14.5 per cent after the expenses.

Net income, excluding transaction-related costs, rose 19.6 per cent to S/59.8m. Including the costs, the company posted a net loss of S/17.8m.

Separately, Pacasmayo said Holcim has agreed to acquire a 50.01 per cent controlling stake, with completion expected in 1H26 subject to regulatory approval.