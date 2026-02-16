Advertisement

Boral Ltd has completed product development for an Australian-first low-carbon concrete incorporating locally sourced calcined clay, following successful laboratory work and large-scale field trials. The milestone positions Boral as the first Australian company to develop a next-generation calcined clay concrete solution and represents a significant step toward reducing carbon emissions in concrete production and major infrastructure delivery.

The achievement builds on extensive technical feasibility work launched in 2024 in partnership with the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), Transport for NSW and Calix, through a project supported by SmartCrete CRC. The CRC’s activities are funded by partners alongside an Australian Commonwealth Government grant. It also follows preliminary studies undertaken by Boral and UTS between 2020 and 2024.

Boral’s calcined clay concrete mixes include both binary- and triple-blend formulations. These were tested under real-world conditions at Boral’s cement operations in Maldon, demonstrating strong workability and comparable performance to traditional low-carbon concrete.

Field trials followed customer trials where Boral worked with Victoria’s North East Link and the University of Melbourne to supply a concrete mix for a test slab. The slab used clay recycled from excavated soil sourced from the same project site.

Boral CEO Vik Bansal said the innovation supports Boral’s Net Zero progress and the industry’s transition to lower-carbon building materials.