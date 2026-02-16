Advertisement

Vietnam exported 3.66 Mt of clinker and cement in January, up 67.6 per cent YoY, according to Vietnam Customs data.

MoM exports slipped 2.8 per cent in January. Vietnam Customs did not provide a split between clinker and cement shipments.

The Philippines remained Vietnam’s largest export destination, receiving 292,740t in January, although volumes were down 41.4 per cent YoY. Bangladesh ranked second with 257,700t, down 56.3 per cent YoY, while Malaysia took 243,004t, up 64.7 per cent YoY.

For full-year 2025, Vietnam’s clinker and cement exports rose 25.6 per centYoY to 37.32Mt. Bangladesh, the Philippines, Malaysia and Taiwan were among the main buyers.

Market participants in southeast Asia said the strong annual growth reflected front-loading of shipments ahead of Vietnam’s Lunar New Year holidays, which fall 14–22 February, as producers sought to move volumes before seasonal slowdowns.