Arabian Cement Co reported a YoY rise in net profit for 2025, with after-tax earnings increasing by three per cent to SAR165m (US$44m) compared with the prior year, according to financial results published to the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

The full-year performance reflects modest growth in the company’s operating activities, amid a broader backdrop of mixed profitability across Saudi Arabia’s cement sector. In the fourth quarter alone, Arabian Cement posted net profit of SAR55.4m, underscoring continued momentum in the final months of 2025.

The results come at a time when several Tadawul-listed cement producers are reporting improved volumes and pricing trends following earlier margin pressures in 2025, although detailed quarterly net sales and margin figures for Arabian Cement were not disclosed in the summary.