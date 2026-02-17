Advertisement

Plans by Shree Cement Ltd to develop a new integrated cement plant in Meghalaya have encountered fresh uncertainty after a formal request was made to suspend the project’s environmental clearance process.

The proposed facility in East Jaintia Hills would comprise a 0.95Mta clinker unit, a 0.99Mta cement grinding unit, a 15MW captive power plant and a 7MW waste heat recovery system, covering 25.08ha. However, concerns have been raised at parliamentary level over potential cumulative environmental impacts in a region that already hosts several cement and extractive operations.

The request calls for an independent review of the environmental clearance proceedings, including the adequacy of the public hearing process and the assessment of impacts on air quality, water resources, agricultural land and forest areas. Questions have also been raised regarding compliance with local land protection regulations.

If the review is pursued, it could delay or potentially block the project, adding regulatory risk to Shree Cement’s planned capacity expansion in northeast India.