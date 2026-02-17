Advertisement

Qassim Cement Co reported a 17.1 per cent increase in sales revenue to SAR1.13bn (US$302.2m) in the year ended 31 December 2025, compared with SAR967.6m in the previous year, according to a filing to Tadawul.

Despite higher revenues, net profit attributable to shareholders declined 9.6 per cent to SAR259.9m from SAR287.5m in 2024. Gross profit fell 19.9 per cent to SAR260.6m, while operating profit decreased 4.1 per cent to SAR267.0m. Earnings per share dropped to SAR2.37 from SAR2.85 a year earlier.

The company attributed the rise in revenue to higher sales volumes driven by stronger local cement demand and the consolidation of Hail Cement Co following its acquisition on 10 June 2024. However, lower average selling prices and increased operating costs, including higher fuel prices since the start of the year, weighed on profitability.

Total shareholders’ equity (after deducting minority interest) stood at SAR2.66bn at year-end, down 3.4 per cent from SAR2.75bn in 2024. The external auditor issued an unmodified opinion on the financial statements.

The acquisition of Hail Cement was accounted for under IFRS 3 (Business Combinations), with final fair value adjustments reflected in the consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2025.